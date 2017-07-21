Wedding 40th Anniversary

Collie and Debbie Wedding of Godfrey are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on July 22, 2017.

Collie Wedding and the former Debbie Halford were married on July 22, 1977, at Brown Street Baptist Church.

Collie is retired. Debbie is employed by the village of Godfrey Sewer Department.

Their children are Amy and Tim Arnold of Brighton and Jennifer and Tony Henkhaus of Godfrey. They have four grandchildren.

A trip to the Ozarks and Riviera Maya, Mexico, are planned for their celebration.

The biggest part of their 40 years so far are Gus, Sam, Lilly, and Alli.