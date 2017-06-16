Wedding Kibblewhite~Horn

Jessica Kibblewhite and Samuel Horn were married on May 28, 2017, at The Berwyn Castle, Chicago. A reception was held at Vincent in Andersonville, Chicago.

The bride is the daughter of Judith McCue and Dr. Edward Kibblewhite of Chicago. Jessica is a graduate of Vassar College, BA, and Loyola University Chicago, M.ED, 2017. She is employed as a learning behavior specialist.

The groom is the son of Matt and Laurie Horn of Godfrey. Samuel is a graduate of University of Illinois, BA, and Loyola University Chicago, MBA, 2014. He is employed as a strategy consultant.

They are planning a honeymoon to India.