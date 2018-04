Monica Woods and Jamie Scruggs would like to announce the upcoming wedding of Freida Edwards and James Woods Sr. of Alton.

Freida is the daughter of the late Freddie Edwards and Aldonia Edwards of Alton.

James is the son of the late Willie Woods and the late Catherine Woods.

The couple is planning a May 26, 2018, wedding at Church of the Living God, 1600 Maupin Ave. in Alton.