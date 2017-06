ALTON — Alton Little Theater’s Summer Showcase Production is Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” playing for eight performances Friday, July 7, through Sunday, July 16.

The production will feature a talented cast of 34 performers.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for 18 and younger. The public is encouraged to purchase tickets early because advance sales indicate a sellout.

Tickets can be secured through the website and by calling the box office (618) 462-6562.

altonlittletheater.org

