“Buying the Moose” making tracks to Alton Little Theater

ALTON — Alton Little Theater will present three performances of a new Canadian play by Michael Wilmont, “Buying the Moose.”

The witty comedy about couple communication (or lack thereof) will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. The play was first sent to director Lee Cox to preview two years ago and just received outstanding scores from the Toronto Play Festival.

The theater is establishing a pattern of producing an extra new play for a limited run in February to encourage new audiences, new playwrights and new performers who may not be able to make the four- to six-week commitment of full-run productions. Cox will direct the comedy about an improbable moment that fuels the misunderstandings and polarized responses that can occur among two brothers and two sisters. The title comes from a phrase referring to making an error in judgment and then trying to cover it up as long as possible. A moose will make an appearance.

The production features Brant McCance and Sawyer Burton as brothers and Robyn Couch and Christy Lester as sister-in-laws. Cox and Burton are producing a customized “Moose Tracks” soundtrack of love songs from all genres and Ann Badasch of My Just Desserts will create a chocolate dessert buffet that is complimentary with the purchase of a ticket to the February Fun Fundraiser. Tickets are just $15 for the production and can be purchased through the box office at (618) 462-3205 or on the website.

“Buying the Moose” runs the weekend after Valentine’s Day, but Cox said she thinks an added dose of laughter — and chocolate — is still perfect for a February weekend. Cox, Kevin Frakes and Gail Drillinger will introduce the play as the Love Doctors and warm up the audience with comedic and relevant factual information about the “art” of communication. Ever since the three veteran performers worked together on “Miss Abigail’s Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage,” they have enjoyed reading the many questions audience members submitted and decided they should develop a comedic format to address some of the questions, fears and quirks everyone seems to share about the slippery slopes of marriage.

The theater hopes to develop a comedy coffee house production in the near future and will test out material with this February production.

