“Camelot” to close Alton Little Theater’s 84th season

Alton Little Theater will close the 84th season with a big-hearted musical in May.

“Camelot” is a classic musical that will introduce audiences to a beautiful story set against a glorious score. The original Broadway production premiered in 1960 by Lerner and Loewe on the heels of their acclaimed “My Fair Lady.” Leading director Moss Hart took on directing duties because as a child he was enthralled with T.H. White’s novel “The Once and Future King.” And “Camelot” secured Arthurian legend in people’s hearts and minds — novels, movies and even parodies like “Spamalot” owe their success to the three Broadway revivals and national tours of the well-crafted story of love, honor, courage, and chivalry. King Arthur’s wish for a world where “might exists for right” is a subtle but powerful concept in a world looking for positive role models.

Director Lee Cox chose the musical to end the season because of its portrayal of struggle and endurance, something Cox said she and the oldest community theater in Illinois know a little about. Cox said she is proud 21 talented performers, supported by a live orchestra, will take on the quest. Sue Parton Stanard and David Drillinger complete the directing team so audiences can hear the magnificence of songs like “Camelot,” “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “ The Lusty Month of May,” “How to Handle a Woman,” “I Loved You Once in Silence” and more.

King Arthur is portrayed by Kevin Frakes, Lancelot by Kurtis Leible and newcomer Jessica McCrawley takes on the iconic role of Guinevere — a young princess torn between love for her husband and a passionate love for a dashing knight. The company is led by Brant McCance, playing dual roles as Merlin and King Pellinore; and Zac Coffman (Mordred), Kathy Brendenkoetter (Morgan le Fay), Lorian Wardford (Tom of Warwick), Addie Gramelspacher (Nimue), and Sawyer Burton (Sir Dinandan) complete the featured players, and Tristan Ferendzo, Kelly Hougland, Kayla Robinson, Brittany McCrady, Cheri Hawkins, Elizabeth Foley, Mary, Jeremy and Daniel Crank, and Nadja and Jen Kapetanovich take on multiple roles as lords, ladies, knights, wood fairies, and peasants.

The musical will be staged in a “panoramic” style so audiences can feel they are part of the story from the beginning and enjoy the bits of whimsy, magic, humor and dance that Cox, McCance, and Mary Grace Brueggerman have added in. The costumes, authentic swords, and incredible lyrics of the songs all make for grand theater.

The musical plays for nine performances May 11-20 with a special raffle of gifts for all women in attendance on Mother’s Day (May 13). Patrons will also have the last opportunity to purchase a season ticket with 40 percent off the door sales prices during the run of “Camelot.”

“Indeed, ‘Camelot’ has re-inspired the hard-working Board of Directors to envision a bigger and better world and theater — and the 85th season will surely deliver the very best entertainment value in the area — with love and courage,” an Alton Little Theater press release states.

