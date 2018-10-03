“Cuckoo’s Nest” winging its way to Alton Little Theater

Alton Little Theater

Sometimes a play becomes a revolution, an idea lights the night sky, and a character becomes a part of cultural literacy. In 1963, a play called “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” ignited a national debate about mental health and treatment in state facilities — and a charming rogue of a patient (character) did it all with reckless abandonment of the rules.

“Cuckoo” is about humanity and compassion and rechecking our notions of what makes us all “sane.”

This endearing play is being staged at the Alton Little Theater Showplace from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3. It is compelling drama — one of the best. Sixteen actors make us remember what rattled our sensibilities and made us laugh and cry 50 years ago.

You’re invited to see a great play, a timeless play, a production that is worthy of memories. Call (618) 462-3205 for tickets or visit the website. Please support an award-winning piece of theater at the Alton Little Theater.

The drama is directed by Kevin Frakes and features Kelly Haugland as R.P. McMurphy; also featuring Joel Simansky as Chief Bromden and Valerie Sprague as Nurse Ratched. The ensemble is bravely led by Shea Maples as Billy and Sawyer Burton as Dale Harding. Residents and staff are portrayed by Pat Anderson, Tiffani Bowen, Vernon Hamel, Brad Kincaid, Amilia Lingel, Chris Lingel, Kayla Robinson, Andrew Richards, Matthew Runyan, Nick Trapp, and Gary Wiser.

Cheri Hawkins, Lee Cox, Brant McCance, Dennis Stevenson and Ethan Handel support in technical roles.

A great play deserves a great audience — so won’t you plan on attending one of seven performances at the showplace? The only thing more frightening than Halloween is the real-life experiences of people who have lost their will and their voices — until now.

