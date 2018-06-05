“Hair” today

Each generation challenges the establishment to look at their modeling and actions and in doing so, adolescents hold up a mirror and enjoy pointing out hypocrisy and wrongdoing — and because of that, society evolves and social mores change.

Fifty years ago, a generation of “hippies” helped stop the Vietnam War. Fifty years later, it is another generation of young Americans who sing, protest and talk about social change, sexual identity issues, race relations and ending school violence ... and that is precisely why the celebration of the 50th anniversary of “Hair’s” Broadway debut couldn’t come to Alton Little Theater in a more providential summer.

If all of this seems like a background for a weighty documentary, it isn’t. Some themes emerge along the journey, to be sure, but “Hair” is at its heart a beautiful and colorful story that celebrates relatedness and acceptance. The glorious musical ensemble has enjoyed 50 years of popularity and has been embraced and honored in a 2009 Broadway revival — and now enjoys new life in theaters around the world.

The “kids” of the musical’s first “tribe” are now senior citizens — but they remember the beat, the magic of the age of Aquarius , and the total rebellion of growing long hair (for guys). What was “oppositional” 50 years ago is now infinitely more understandable. That’s the beauty of a revival — we can look back at what may have changed and what still needs to change.

Alton Little Theater’s cast is a new generation of truth seekers, under the direction of Kevin Frakes, Mary Grace Brueggemann, and Kurtis Leible. They too will one day look back and ask themselves what they wanted to change and what change in the world they shaped.

In 1968, playwrights James Rado and Gerome Ragni and composer Galt MacDermot found a yearning in the consciousness of many young people. The musical has come to define the late ‘60’s and early ‘70’s — yet any new staging begs the question: “Will they do the nude scene?” They did it in the first place because during a performance in Central Park, audience members stripped and stood naked, and everyone turned to them and paid attention. The producers decided to include a brief scene of nudity with some cast members so more audience members might listen to the message they were singing about.

Early productions also used signs symbolizing the death camps in Germany to remind people of the brave Jewish citizens and war resisters who were stripped of everything except their beliefs. And now, a new mounting of the production seeks to enter into the consciousness of a new generation while it entertains with music that has become part of our cultural history. Nathan Beilsmith, Tiffani Bowen, Mary Grace Brueggemann, Ty Dunn, Joe File, Gabriel Generally, Jalyn Jordan, Tiffany Knighten, Pat Kulish, Karlena Lahey, Kurtis Leible, Jessica McCawley, Sydney Martin, Hal Morgan, Anthony Michael Shepard, Margaret Sommerhof, and Kat Wissler will weave a musical tapestry of revolutionary change.

The production is highly supported by original “flower” child Lee Cox and set artist Anne Bailey, who create visual graphics and costumes that remind the audience that 50 years ago, everything was bright (light), bold (passionate) and fluid — love and more love everywhere!

Eight performances will rock the Riverbend July 13-22. Tickets are $25 for this very special Summer Showcase Production and theatergoers must be 18 or older to attend, no exceptions.

The production will offer up for sale signed t-shirts, retro clothing and ice cream (with rainbow sprinkles), all in the Dorothy Colonius foyer.

For information, call (618) 462-3205 or visit the website.

