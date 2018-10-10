“Wonderful” on the radio

Bankside Repertory Theatre Company continues its run at Jacoby Arts Center in Alton with a seasonal treat: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”

Adapted by Joe Landry from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra, and Jo Swerling, this beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds with the help of novice angel Clarence, as George learns the importance of one man’s life on a fateful Christmas Eve.

Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts Inc., this production will feature Geoff Callaway (a founding member of Bankside Rep), a few familiar local actors, as well as some new faces to Bankside Rep. Scott Brady (most recently from Rogue Theatre) returns to Bankside, along with young Lorian Warford, who charmed us as a young Lord of the Underworld in last fall’s production of “Eurydice.”

Local radio personality Steve Potter lends his voice as the announcer. Spencer Sickmann and Caitlin Mickey are new additions from St. Louis who will play the lead couple, George and Mary Bailey. Joining them in a variety of roles is Mindy Shaw, who is new to the area.

“This story really has a timeless message,” said director Caleb King, also a company member. “We all have a part to play in making the world around us better. It’s sometimes easy to look at our own problems, but progress for individuals and society begin when we start realizing what we have done, or can do for others.”

The American Film Institute has recognized “It’s a Wonderful Life” as one of the 100 best American films ever made.

WHAT: Theatre performance by Bankside Repertory Theatre Company

WHEN: Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 29 to Dec. 1; 7:30-9:30 p.m. each evening

WHERE: Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton

TICKETS: Students, $10; general admission Thursday, $15; general admission Friday and Saturday, $20; purchase tickets in advance at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door.

