38 Special to headline Party at the Beach

PONTOON BEACH — Preparations are nearly complete for the sixth annual Party at the Beach on Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12.

This year’s featured headliner act is 38 Special, a classics arena rock band with platinum hits like “Hold on Loosely” and “Second Chance.”

Pontoon Beach Mayor Mike Pagano conceived of Party at the Beach back in 2012, and since then the popularity of the late summer event has exploded. According to the mayor, last year’s event, which featured national rock band Night Ranger, drew more than 10,000 people into the small Metro East community of Pontoon Beach. With a target draw of bringing in nationally known acts, the mayor says prior “parties” have featured bands like The Charlie Daniels Band and The Little River Band. The free event also features locally known acts, such as the Mike Matthews Project, Dirty Muggs and Vote for Pedro.

The headliner band, .38 Special, performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. The band’s first two albums had a strong Southern rock influence. By the early 1980s, .38 Special shifted to a more accessible arena-rock style without abandoning its Southern rock roots. This shift helped to usher in a string of successful albums and singles. Survivor co-founder Jim Peterik has been a frequent songwriting collaborator of the band since 1980.

Their first hit was “Hold On Loosely” (1981) and then “Caught Up in You” (1982) and “If I’d Been the One” (1984), both hit No. 1 on Billboard magazine’s Album Rock Tracks chart. “Back Where You Belong” (1984) continued their annual sequence of radio favorites. In 1985, they had another hit with “Teacher, Teacher” written by Jim Vallance and Bryan Adams. That song climbed to No. 4 on the Billboard Top Tracks Chart, spending 10 weeks on the chart from the soundtrack of the 1984 film “Teachers.” In 1989, “Second Chance” was a No. 1 hit on Billboard’s adult contemporary chart in 1989, followed by “The Sound of Your Voice” in 1991 (Billboard Hot 100 No. 33) and “Fade to Blue” from the album “Resolution,” which made it to No. 33 on the mainstream rock chart in 1997. The band continues to tour the country and many of their hits have been remade by such country music stars as Trace Adkins and others.

Pagano, who is also a musician, said the purpose of the event is to do something for village residents and surrounding communities. The idea was to design a family-focused festival where parents could bring their kids out to have a great time. In addition to featuring these national acts, free of charge to those who participate, the event also features a Balloon Glow from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday. A crafters and vendor fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with carnival rides and games of chance open throughout the event.

What is a party without food? There is also plenty to eat and drink during the party, with vendors like the Granite City High School marching band providing kabobs and chicken and crowd favorite T’Mo’s Tacos and more. Barney Q’s and Pickerell’s will be on hand for BBQ and Freddy’s Food Truck will be on site providing a full array of authentic Mexican cuisine. Pontoon Beach distillery Mastermind Vodka will provide a full array of their products, and the Long Lake Fire Department will be serving adult beverages, along with Sloan’s Pub House.

Local businesses and organizations come together to help sponsor the event. According to the mayor, the Village Board and administration provide most of the logistical support with local police and EMS departments supporting it as well. All six hotels within the village also participate by supporting the event through special offers for future hotel stays.

The main stage will be at the Randall D. Dalton Veterans Park, 5111 Illinois 111, just behind the McDonald’s.

Pontoon Beach is just east of Granite City, at the crossroads of southwestern Illinois and the St. Louis metro. Within view of the Gateway Arch, the village offers residents, businesses and visitors direct access to the entire metropolitan region in just minutes and is home to more than 5,000 people.

