Alton exhibit to feature artwork from youthful perspective

ALTON — Children’s Voices, Children’s Eyes, an exhibit at Jacoby Arts Center from Jan. 18 to Feb. 25, will present the vitality of high color, dynamic line and form, personal and art referential content created by Parker Road Elementary students from the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

Professional artist and art teacher Darnell Malone of Edwardsville provides different lessons for each grade level based on the Principles and Elements of Design/Art. The pieces are colorful and vibrant, with movement inspired in part by geniuses of modernism Pablo Picasso and Wassily Kandinsky and the pattern-making of Symbolist Gustav Klimt.

“Many pieces evolved around music,” Malone said.

Adult working artists often strive for the invention and spontaneity of children’s responses to their environments and their freedom with materials. In this exhibition, elementary students use geometric shapes, borders, painterly sophistication, and beginners’ daring to derive abstract interpretations in colored chalk sticks, markers, crayons, watercolor and colored pencils.

Learning to create and to appreciate visual aesthetics may be more important than ever to the next generation of innovators. Art education ignites original thought, enhances observation, spurs creative problem solving and gives voice to imagination.

De’Al Collins’ Art of Universal Language children gathered this summer to create the Riverfront Park Project. Collaborating in design and stitchery of a river-themed textile, students also documented the working experience with photographs. The quilted collage and photos will be shown in Children’s Voices, Children’s Eyes. Given the opportunity and materials to explore new ideas and techniques, creativity blossomed and eyes opened.

Alton Middle School art teacher Angel Weber inspires students to think big and be expressive. Her eighth-grade class crafted a life-size installation of Ruby Bridges, the first black child to desegregate an all-white elementary school, designed for viewers to step on the platform and be photographed with the figures.

An opening reception for Children’s Voices, Children’s Eyes is free to the public from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. All are welcome to enjoy refreshments and meet the artists.

On view concurrently in the East Gallery is a show of vibrant patchwork and free-motion quilts by Angee Turner, a colorist and elementary school librarian.

“My mother taught me to sew when I was a young girl,” Turner said. “I am a self-taught quilt maker. I started quilting 20 years ago after I copied a quilt my maternal grandmother had made me. Her quilt was falling apart and I used fabric left over from clothes I’d made to replicate her design. After that, I was hooked. My early work used traditional patterns. My work today is based on my own designs.”

Sun Smith-Foret will join Turner at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, to host Improv Quilting … African American Traditional Improvisational Design and Composition, an interactive discussion of technique, process, tradition and creative intuition. The discussion is free and open to all.

For information about Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, call (618) 462-5222.

jacobyartscenter.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter