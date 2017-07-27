Discover the great outdoors during Kid’Cation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau Pirate cruises aboard the Hakuna Matata are among the activities for this year's Kid'Cation.

Get outdoors and go just a bit wild during the Meeting of the Great Rivers annual Kid’Cation from July 28 to Aug. 6.

Take a hike with a ranger, enjoy all-you-can-eat ice cream at The Nature Institute, put on your pirate garb and cruise the mighty Mississippi River with Grafton River Adventures, and learn about Native American life at Pere Marquette State Park during this year’s family-friendly Kid’Cation. The Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting Kid-Cation, now in its third year, which features plenty of outdoor adventures. The promotion was developed to provide families with kid-centric vacation options at the end of summer before school begins.

New this year, Kid’Cation has hiking with a ranger at Audubon Center, 301 Riverlands Way in West Alton, Mo., which debuts from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 5. A free ranger-guided two-hour hike will allow young visitors and their parents to learn about the plants and animals living in the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary. Young participants may earn points toward the new Junior Ranger badge. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4. Call (618) 462-6979 to register.

Looking to move a little slower? Drift back in time to the carefree days of pirates aboard the Hakuna Matata docked at Grafton Harbor, 215 W. Water St., Grafton. Sit back and relax while the kids become pirates for the cruise and experience the biggest joy of all when they join the captain at the helm. Pirate cruises are 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 29 and Aug. 5.

Say farewell to summer and bring the kids to an Ice Cream Social Fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at The Nature Institute in Godfrey. For a $5 per person donation, enjoy unlimited frozen custard with your choice of tasty toppings from Shivers Frozen Custard. There will also be guided hikes, a bounce house and yard games for added fun. The event will be on The Nature Institute’s Talahi Lodge at 2213 S. Levis Lane in Godfrey. Register by Monday, July 31 by calling (618) 466-9930 or emailing info@thenatureinstitute.org.

Better yet, join Old Bakery Beer at 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, for an educational and delicious night. Enjoy environmental activities and demonstrations from Audubon Society, Treehouse Wildlife Center, The Nature Institute and Sierra Club. This event is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, and farm-to-table kids dinner specials will be available.

Get outdoors and take a ferry ride into Calhoun County and explore the Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge. Enjoy a self-guided hike on the refuge’s. A ranger will answer questions and talk about the wildlife. Kid-centered activities will be available in the Two Rivers Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, HCR 82 Box 107 in Brussels. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more fun, bring the family out for Native American Day at Pere Marquette State Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Hike with a park guide to Twin Mounds, then learn about Native American life in the Illinois River Valley while creating a make-and-take craft in the Pere Marquette State Park Visitor Center, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton.

For more information about the events and deals available through Kid’Cation, go to VisitAlton.com/Kidcation or call the Alton Visitors Center at (618) 465-6676.

