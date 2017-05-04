Inaugural Riverbend art tour set for May 6-7

× 1 of 2 Expand ERIC STAUFFER DARK HORSE ART WOR "Coffee Pot" by Eric Stauffer × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Artfully Local Studio Tours will showcase Riverbend artists’ work in mixed media, photography, painting, sculpture, pottery, literature, woodwork and more.

The inaugural tour will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7. Local and guest artists invite the public to their personal studios and venues to promote, introduce, and appreciate art and community awareness.

Galleries will display multiple artists’ work — including Von Dell Gallery on Ferguson in Wood River, JMC Gallery on Belle Street in Alton, Lillian By Design at 136 Front St. in Alton, and Picture This and More on State Street in Alton. Individuals have opened up their studios and will include other artists at their site. These sites include 414 Henry St., 19 Pond Way, 308 Eighth St. and 518 E Sixth St.

