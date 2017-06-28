A celebration of Native American art

COLLINSVILLE — More than 24 native artists from 15 tribal affiliations across the nation will display and sell fine art during the 22nd annual Contemporary Indian Art Show on July 8-9 at the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site.

The art includes paintings, pen and ink drawings, metalwork, sculptures in stone, antler, wood and clay; pottery in traditional and contemporary forms, exquisite jewelry, leather bags and purses, and traditional dolls and flutes.

The show at the historic site’s Interpretive Center is free and runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

A preview reception will be 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 7. Participants get to meet the artists, be the first to see and purchase the art, and vote for the People’s Choice Award. Judges will award ribbons and cash prizes to the top four artists in both two-dimensional and three-dimensional categories. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

Preview tickets are $20 each, or $17 for Cahokia Mounds Museum Society members, and may be purchased in the gift shop or by calling (618) 344-7316.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site is just eight miles from St. Louis, off Interstates 55/70 (Exit 6) and Interstate 255 (Exit 24) on Collinsville Road.

The historic site’s mounds are the largest Native American earthworks north of Mexico. They were part of a huge city created by the Mississippian culture that flourished 1,000 years ago in the Midwest and South.

The Interpretive Center is open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the grounds are open until dusk. There is no admission fee but a suggested donation of $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $2 for students and $15 for families.

For more information, call (618) 346-5160 or go to cahokiamounds.org.

