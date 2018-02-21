A more mature girls’ night out?

Alton Little Theater follows up the popular run of “Who’s in Bed with the Butler” with the funniest new comedy around in less than 30 days.

“Exit Laughing” by Paul Elliott has been likened to be part “Golden Girls” and part “Designing Women.” It relies on characters who are, well, “characters.” The play’s initial premise is that, in the later years of life, good friends are lost and things get difficult. But wait — the play is not at all about death. Rather, it is more about living life to the fullest.

“When the biggest highlight of your life for the past 30 years has been your weekly card night out with the girls, what do you do when one of your foursome inconveniently dies?” the theater’s Lee Cox said. “Well, if you’re Connie, Leona and Millie, three Southern ladies from Birmingham, you do the most daring thing you’ve ever done. You ‘borrow’ the ashes from the funeral home for one last card game.

“Then the wildest, most exciting night of your life begins with a police raid, a stripper, mega laughs, and a whole new way of looking at all the fun you can have when you’re truly living,” Cox added.

And it turns out, Cox said, that the departed Mary has a lot to say through messages and gifts she has arranged to arrive after her death. Mary sets in motion a new beginning for her friends, and even a recalcitrant daughter comes to understand the difference between “living and just existing. “

Karen Wilson (Leona), Diana Kay (Millie) and Lee Cox (Connie) portray the comedy’s lovely ladies, armed with one-liners and quirky personalities, and bringing their own survival tactics for aging to the ensemble. Tiffany Bowen (Rachel) and Nick Trapp (Bobby) take on the pivotal roles of the “kids;” Rachel’s broken date with her psychology major classmate lends much to the mayhem and madness of the play’s actions.

The production also marks the directing debut of ALT actress Gail Drillinger. The play is not recommended for students because of its content.

Tickets are $17 for the play, which runs March 16-25. Tickets go on early-bird sale for the 85th season at Alton Little Theater on March 1; theater patrons can enjoy all the season’s stage performances, including showcase bonuses, at a 40 percent savings with their purchase. For more information or to purchase, call (618) 462-3205 or visit their website.

