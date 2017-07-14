A pig’s tale

Ask someone these days about the end of the world, and they are likely to refer to lumbering cannibalistic walkers. They certainly would not think of “the other white meat.”

But local artist group and publishing company Stache Publishing has devoted a graphic novel to the dichotomy of pigs and the apocalypse. “Aporkalypse,” released in November 2015 and continuing to build a loyal following, is described by one of its authors as a “raucous adventure stemming from the mundane.”

“We couldn’t come up with a theme until we realized the worst place to be trapped after the apocalypse was in the very place we all gathered to sort it out ... a strip mall,” Ryan Lawson, another contributor said.

The group effort was born out of the Riverbend and surrounding areas but grew in size and scope as the project expanded.

“As our local creator circle reached further, we invited artists from across the country (and then the world) to create stories in the Aporkalypse universe,” Jordan Williams said. “The finished book contains work from creators from the Metro East to the far east (Shanghai, China).”

Stache Publishing was formed in July 2012 by a core group of seven young writers and artists, including Drew Rose of Granite City (writing, graphic design), Anthony Mathenia of Wood River (writing, coloring), Ryan Lawson of Bethalto (writing, illustration), Lauren Ousley of Collinsville (writing, illustration), David Tickner of Collinsville (writing, coloring), Alice Harvey of Granite City (illustration, coloring), and Jordan Williams of Staunton (writing, illustration, coloring).

“Stache started as a comic book creator club meeting out of Heroic Adventures in Edwardsville,” Mathenia said. “The club was made up of local artists and writers that were interested in making comics but didn’t really have much experience with the medium. We began to learn the craft of comics together, which eventually led to us creating a company to publish comic books and graphic novels.”

With no previous publishing experience, the crew spent nearly a year crafting their stories and illustrations, forming an individualized yet cohesive entity that culminated in the first published work, “Stache Shorts,” in April 2013.

“Since none of us had been involved with comics before, we learned the art and did a lot of writing and drawing exercises,” Mathenia said. “Some of those early exercises ended up in the first anthology.”

The second release, “7 Deadly Sins,” followed in the fall of 2013, building on the surrealistic and underground feel of the first volume while deepening the unified chaos with a theme.In the years since, artists have come and gone, with the vibe of an alliance of contributors remaining(recent additions to the group include artists Marcus Muller and Ryan Burst). Partners in the company have worked together on side projects as well as solo projects of their own.

A weekly strip, “Aporkalypse,” began appearing in the pages of AdVantage News in the spring of 2014 and continued for the next couple of years. From that ongoing serial, the dreams for a complete publication grew from a piglet to a fully grown swine soft cover.

“When AdVantage News was launching, the editor asked if we could contribute a local comic strip,” Mathenia said. “We met together at our home base, Heroic Adventures in Edwardsville, to hash it out. The deadline was tight and it took some doing (and a couple jumbo margaritas) to work it out.

“‘Aporkalypse’ is about getting stuck in a place with people you might not otherwise ever socialize with and overcoming differences to realize there is a common (even comical) bond in adverse situations.”

“We wanted something where each comic strip would stand on its own, but when put together, they’d tell a singular story in a way that a reader could hop in on any episode and be entertained,” Williams added. “We thought of a parody that would mash ‘Gilligan’s Island’ against a post-apocalyptic backdrop.”

The young entrepreneurs say they have learned creating art consists of a tightrope walk involving compromise, fun, and just plain hard work, with Mathenia referring to the group as a “family.”

“We’ve recently teamed up with an online community (reddit.com/r/ComicBookCollabs) that helps people make creative connections all around the world,” he said. “We’re working right now on getting national distribution for our books.”

You might say the crew has created a silk purse from a sow’s ear.

Some of the work by Stache Publishing contains adult themes. For more information, visit the website at or visit the Facebook page at StachePublishing. Aporkalypse can be ordered through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and comixology.com.

