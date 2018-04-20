"A Walk Down Broadway" to deliver the hits

ALTON | The Actors & Artists of the Riverbend return to the Jacoby Arts Center stage to perform.

They are a theater group of community actors and artists of all ages that bring awareness and entertainment to the Riverbend. “A Walk Down Broadway” will deliver favorite Broadway hits across the generations of musicals.

An evening performance is set for 7-9 p.m. Saturday, May 19, and an afternoon performance will be 2- 4 p.m. Sunday, May 20. Doors open one-half hour before the shows. Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase online or at the door. Seating will be cabaret-style. A cash bar will be open Saturday night. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door. The event is sponsored by WBGZ - 94.3.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, and is closed Monday and Tuesday. For more information, call (618) 462-5222.

