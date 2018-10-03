Acclaimed guitarist to blend virtual reality with live performance

Ian Ethan Case

Boston-based acoustic double-neck guitarist and composer Ian Ethan Case is quickly becoming recognized as “one of the most creative and engaging fingerstyle guitarists in the world,” according to the International Center for Creativity.

New for fall 2018, his latest live project PORTALS expands on that creativity in the form of his Photon Symphony, an intricate system of synchronized projections that enable a large cast of musicians to virtually join him on stage in a memorable blend of virtual reality and live performance. Inspired in part by his many performances in the Boston Museum of Science planetarium, the PORTALS project was primarily born out of Case’s newest album “Earth Suite,” which features 12 musicians from all over the globe and combines elements of Arabic, flamenco, jazz, classical, and Brazilian music with the energetic minimalism and rhythmic sophistication Case is becoming known for.

Local duo Adele Martin and Justin Blackburn of Bluesette will be opening for him with their authentic French jazz and bossa nova sound.

Music will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2; doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available for purchase online or at the door. Seating will be in rows. A cash bar will be open. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door. The event is sponsored by WBGZ- 94.3.

