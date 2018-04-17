Acting stands out in play about autism

Live theater ­— I don’t know what those two words mean to you, but after watching a rehearsal of the new play “Falling” at the Bankside Theater, I experienced a change of heart and mind that I hadn’t imagined as I took my seat at the Jacoby Center.

I’d just got off a plane from Nevada and in a very short time I was spellbound in Alton. How did they do that? Let me see if I can give you a rundown of what engaged me.

First, I never knew what was going to happen next ... the script is so alive. Evidently Deanna Jent started writing this play from her own experience, but it’s so much more than events in a journal, because her “real life” grew into a piece of live theater. How that happens is something I can come close to understanding as an almost 50-year member of Actors’ Equity Association. Without any giveaway details — it was the simple, non-judgmental and new truth I was being told by the action on the stage.

Second, all the acting is so good I actually felt like each person as they spoke. Combined with the excellent direction by Sue Ellen Coughtry and stage production values by Alex Hauf-Belden, this is a must-see event, for many reasons, including what the play is about, because it is the best of what the modern theater has to offer its community.

I want to end with one last thought about what’s so important about what’s going on here. Relationship — practicing the skill of relating to others — has become all the more important in this digital age. Live theater involves the human heart in more healthy ways than virtual reality and the win-lose values of the gaming community (OK, I’m from Las Vegas). I especially like the playwright’s quote at the beginning of the script: “Do you know what’s wrong with your play? Everybody’s right! It’s so much easier if someone’s wrong.” When we join this deeper understanding of relationship, what has meaning and value in life, we join in demonstrating the health of new thoughts and feelings.

— Marilyn Hamlin Palasky, PhD, LCSW

Deanna Jent’s remarkable play presents the joys and challenges of real-life family dynamics when one member is autistic. It will be performed over two weekends at 7:30 p.m. April 19-28. Open seating starts at 7 p.m. Talkbacks with Jent follow the performance. Free parking is available next to the building. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

The Jacoby Arts Center is at 627 E. Broadway in Alton. For information, call (618) 462-5222, email the center or visit the website.

