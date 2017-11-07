AHS orchestras to perform free concert Nov. 14

The Alton High School orchestras will present their free Fall Orchestra Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the school’s auditorium, 4200 Humbert Road.

The evening will begin with the concert orchestra performing “Agincourt” by Doug Spata. The students will perform Mannheim Steamroller’s “Veni, Veni (O Come, O Come, Emmanuel)” arranged for string orchestra by Robert Longfield. The concert orchestra will conclude its portion of the program with “Ghost Carnival” by Erik Morales.

The symphonic orchestra strings will perform “Concerto Grosso in D Major, Op. 6, No. 4” by Arcangelo Corelli, which will feature seniors of the ensemble. This will be followed by an awesome arrangement of Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” arranged by Richard Henrickson, originally for the Hampton String Quartet. The concert will conclude with the full symphonic orchestra performing the final movement of Antonin Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 9 (From the New World).”

For more information, contact Laura Plummer at (618) 474-6967 or email lplummer@altonschools.org.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter