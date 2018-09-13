Alfresco signs up for "Social Security"

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson Sophie (Leslie Aerts) and Maurice (John Mefford) meet at a dinner party while David (Danny Brown) and Barbara (Julie Cox) watch uncomfortably.

If laughter is the best medicine, audiences will be cured of all illnesses after witnessing Alfresco Productions’ latest show.

Directed by Tim Callahan, the arts center will present Andrew Bergman’s Broadway comedy “Social Security” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 14-15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Alfresco Performing Arts Center, 2041 Delmar Ave. in Granite City. All tickets are $10.

“This is a funny, funny show,” Callahan said. “I first saw this show in 1992 and I loved it ever since. I never thought I would be directing it. When the opportunity rose this past year that Alfresco wanted to do a non-musical comedy and for me to pick, I knew exactly what to do. I said, here’s the script. They read it and loved it. This is a very simple play in terms of its layout. It only has six characters, one set, no scene changes, but all the life that takes place within these six characters is just enchanting.”

“Social Security” takes place in 1985 on the Upper East Side of New York and focuses on art dealers David and Barbara. One night, Barbara’s sister Trudy and her husband, Martin, come to visit and say they’re having trouble with their teenage daughter, who is away at college, and they must retrieve her. So Trudy deposits their eccentric mother, Sophie, on the couple’s doorstep.

“Sophie is a force of nature,” Callahan said. “She is the archetypal Jewish mother who is so passive-aggressive, she could reduce a drill sergeant to tears.”

After Sophie has been wreaking havoc upon Barbara and David for a couple weeks, the couple hosts a dinner party for a very important artist, Maurice. He is 98 years old, and Barbara is terrified as to how her mother is going to come off.

“The underlying theme of this entire play is how everyone at some level has the basic human need to love and be loved, and I want audiences to come away with this idea,” Callahan said. “You got some very interesting lives here. We think of basic human needs as food, clothing, shelter, that sort of thing, but everyone has that need to connect with someone else.

The cast includes Julie Cox as Barbara, Danny Brown as David, Trish Nelke as Trudy, Nicholas Drago as Martin, Leslie Aerts as Sophie and John Mefford as Maurice.

Brown says the overall experience and working with Callahan and the cast has been wonderful.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “I love being in comedies. I feel like comedies are more difficult because you have to take a situation which could be serious or painful and make it funny, but I like the challenge. Because my character is larger than life, I like being able to stretch and make some bold choices.”

Cox agreed.

“This whole experience has been great,” she said. “I’ve worked with Leslie and Nick before, but I never worked with Tim, but he’s awesome. He’s a great director who gives a lot of good feedback.”

Cox added she hopes the show reminds audiences to never lose sight of their passion.

“I think sometimes when we get older, we kind of get stuck in our day-to-day grind of working and doing chores and people kind of lose sight of their passion — what their fire is,” she said.

This show has adult humor that is not recommended for children.

“I would say this show is PG-13,” Callahan said. “People should come ready to laugh, but also be ready to see a touching story because there’s a lot of finding oneself amongst all these characters.”

