All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show returns to Alton

Alton’s 20th annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show will be 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11.

The event usually draws 200 classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles, which the public is welcome to browse on Third, Fourth, State and Belle streets. Admission is free.

This year’s theme is the Fabulous 1950s. The event will feature a pin-up contest at 1 p.m. to celebrate the glamour, sophistication and class of that era. A Little Miss and Mr. Car Hop costume contest will take place for children, so the whole family should come dressed to impress. Guests will enjoy ‘50s rock music performed by the Smokin’ Oldies Band from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Alton Main Street organizes this tradition with support from Time Machines Unlimited Car Club. Besides automobiles, the event will feature live music, a 50-50 drawing, vendor displays and a festival food court.

The fee is $15 to enter the judging, or just $10 to display a vehicle. Registration for automobiles will be 8 a.m. to noon, and trophies will be given at 4 p.m. Details on the 37 classes and 5 specialty awards can be found at DowntownAlton.com. This is a qualifying show for the 2017 Best of the Best car show competition.

Dash plaques and goodie bags are given to the first 150 registrants. Companies that have promotional items they would like to contribute to the goodie bags can email sara@altonmainstreet.org or call (618) 463-1016 to arrange pickup on or before Wednesday, June 7.

For information, contact Jamey Griffin at (618) 792-8901 or visit the events page.

