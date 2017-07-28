Alton Amtrak station to host its final Train Day

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske The third annual Train Day will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Alton Amtrak station, 3400 College Ave.

Bring the kids out to the historic Alton Amtrak Station, 3400 College Ave., for the third annual Train Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, during the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Kid’Cation event.

Children and their parents will be able to view model train components, meet local train club enthusiasts and receive free giveaways during this free event. It’s also a chance to have a last look at the historic Alton train station, which is scheduled to close later this year.

Children will have the opportunity to view a model train while wearing their free Amtrak conductor’s hats. Kids can enjoy a special train cookie for free from The Cookie Factory Bakery at Alton Square Mall and take home coloring book materials while supplies last. Amtrak train schedules and train safety materials will also be available.

“Train day gives us an opportunity to showcase the Alton Amtrak Station,” said Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This is the last time we will host Train Day at this station. The new, high-speed rail station is expected to open later this year.”

During Train Day, travel back in time at the historic Alton train station. The station was built in1928 and is reminiscent of pre-World War II train travel, with its quaint red brick structure and old-fashioned benches found inside. Train Day 2017 will be the last one held at the Alton train station before the new high-speed multimodal train station opens later this year in Alton.

Adults in attendance will be able to participate in a raffle for two round-trip Amtrak tickets from Alton to Chicago. There is no cost to enter the raffle and the winner will be drawn at the close of Train Day. Entrants must be 21 and older to enter the drawing and need not be present to win.

Train Day is part of the Kid’Cation promotion, which provides families affordable end-of-the-summer vacation options. Train Day is also supported by Amtrak Rail Services.

For more information about the events and deals available through Kid’Cation, go to VisitAlton.com/Kidcation or call the Alton Visitors Center at (800) 258-6645.

