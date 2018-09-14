Alton Little Theater issues call for auditions

Alton Little Theater

ALTON | Alton Little Theater will hold open auditions for the musical “Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming” (production dates Dec. 7-16) at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 7, at the Showplace, 2450 N. Henry St.

Roles include seven family members who play bluegrass, folk, country and gospel music in small venues, mostly churches, in the 1940s. Those auditioning are asked to bring a prepared song that shows off that style. Playing an instrument is not essential but would be a plus. Rehearsals will begin in earnest Nov. 5.

The show is part of the “Smoke on the Mountain” trilogy about a faithful family who deals with life’s adversities through song and funny stories. Lee Cox will be directing, with Loftin Woodiel taking on musical direction. Piano, bass and guitar are essential but triangle, spoons, washboard, bucket and harmonica are fun options.

For more information, call Cox at (618) 462-3205.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter