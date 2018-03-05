Alton Little Theater to audition for knights

ALTON — Alton Little Theater is issuing an SOS for several support functions: 4-6 young men in their 20s and 30s are needed to be “knights in shining armor” for “Camelot” — a little sword-fighting, jousting, singing and dancing in the “lusty month of May” for the May 11-20 show.

The theater also needs 4-5 seamstresses to help alter “Camelot” costumes the last week of April, and it needs strong arms to help clear out and move items to a new storage building on March 31.

All interested parties can earn free tickets. For information, call Lee Cox at (618) 531-3777.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter