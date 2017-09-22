Alton Little Theater to present “The 39 Steps”

ALTON — Prepared to be "spoofed" when Alton Little Theater brings the wacky and wonderful adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock's movie "The 39 Steps" to the Showplace from Oct. 20-29.

Directed by Lee Cox, the Tony and Drama Desk award-winning play features four actors — Howard Bell, Kurtis Leibel, Donna Wilson and Chris Lingel — portraying 125 characters in a mad romp across the British Isles.

“Brad Kincaid's voice adds a little BBC and Hitchcock presence to the second production of our 84th Season,” Cox said.

Kevin Frakes has designed set pieces that bring back glimpses of Hitchcock favorites like "Rear Window," " North by Northwest," "Vertigo," and more, for a show Cox said is often described as “a Monty Python whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theater.”

Cox added that she was drawn to the show to bring ALT audiences “a little something out of the ordinary,” and because she had seen professional and amateur productions that were a riotous blend of virtuoso performances and wildly inventive stagecraft “as well as some good old-fashioned romance.”

Spy novel author John Buchan shared serious themes in his mid-1930s novels with war looming on the horizon. Cox added that Buchan’s granddaughter Deborah, Lady Stewartby of Scotland, has noted she believes her father would love the deft and funny way adapter Patrick Barlow reworked those themes into “a very arresting piece of theater that continues to delight audiences across the country.”

Tickets for the productions are $17 for adults, $10 for students, and can be obtained through the ALT Box Office by calling (618) 462-3205 or at their website.

