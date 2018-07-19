Alton Little Theater to stage Disney concert at amphitheater

ALTON | The stars are shining bright when Alton Little Theater bring two very special events to the Riverbend.

Alton Little Theater will stage a family-friendly Disney concert at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater for one night only at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18. Disney lovers of all ages will enjoy an evening of songs, dances, and storytelling under the stars — and have a chance to dress up in optional costumes and join in on the musical numbers.

Tickets are available through Metrotix, the local visitors center and the Alton Little Theater Box Office through July 31.

ALT actors will also appear at Robert Wadlow’s Birthday Bash at the Amphitheater on July 27 and have tickets available for the concert and the Princess Brunch at the ALT Showplace on Saturday, Aug. 11.

VIP, reserved seats and lawn seats are available for the concert for $30, $15 and $10. VIP parking, meet and greet, and comfortable seats are just a few of the perks for attending this inaugural collaboration between the Amphitheater Commission and the oldest community theater in Illinois, now launching its 85th season.

The brunch at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, will allow guests to receive a free Disney t-shirt, a free princess autograph book, up-close photo opportunities and a wonderful meal provided by My Just Desserts.

Then, young performers will have a chance to audition for a brief chorus of Frozen’s “Let It Go” (if they plan on attending the concert the following week). The cost of the brunch is $35 per person. Fifty tickets for the brunch are available online (altonlittletheater.org); Tickets for the concert are available in person at the ALT box office, 2450 N. Henry St. in Alton, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

‘Always Patsy Cline’ celebrates 30-year anniversary

The original show by Ted Swindley, “Always Patsy Cline,” is celebrating its 30-year anniversary and Alton Little Theater is celebrating the show in a very special revival format Sept. 27-30 at the Alton Little Theater Showplace, 2450 N. Henry St.

The production will again be directed by Diana Enloe and Steve Loucks and will feature Debbie Maneke as Patsy and Lee Cox as Patsy’s dear friend Louise. Both women premiered the show at ALT four years ago and performed again at the Wildey Theater in Edwardsville two summers ago.

Debbie and Lee, who are best friends in real life, are thrilled to have the opportunity to update the show after their annual trek to Nashville to visit the newly opened Patsy Cline Museum. Since Patsy’s ex-husband’s death this past year, many previously unknown personal items are now part of the collection — Patsy’s letters were the basis for Swindley’s initial interest in telling the story of a great friendship through 30 songs, replications of authentic costumes — and stories! The performers say their research and their true love and understanding of Patsy Cline’s life is what makes their show so special. The ever-enjoyable Bodacious Bobcats band is back to light up the stage with audience favorites and Cline’s greatest hits.

Tickets are available through the ALT Box Office (618) 462-3205 or through the website. Tickets are $25 and only 200 seats are available for each of the four performances. The bonus production which immediately follows the 85th season opening production of “God’s Favorite” is a fundraiser for ALT’s ongoing expansion projects.

