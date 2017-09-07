Alton Main Street invites teams to Chili Cook-Off

× Expand chili

ALTON — Plans are under way for the Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off and Alton Main Street is inviting teams to participate.

This year’s cook-off will be noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, in the giant warehouse and pavilion at Elijah P’s, 401 Piasa St.

The civic event encourages local chili experts to match their favorite recipe with others in similar categories.

“We look forward to greeting returning teams and welcoming new participants to this fiery competition,” a press release states.

Organizers will award $100 prizes to winners in four categories: Individual, Organization, Business, and Restaurant. The team chosen as People’s Choice will receive the coveted silver ladle and plaque and bragging rights. In addition to awards for the best chili, a $100 prize will be awarded for the best-decorated booth.

There are 18 spaces available in the warehouse for electric set-up (crock pot, roaster, etc.) and 14 spaces available in the outdoor pavilion for gas set-ups (propane stove or grill).

Spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. If either option would work for your team, please indicate that on your registration form.

‘We hope that you will join us as we raise funds to support beautification efforts in Downtown Alton,” the press release states. “Please complete and return the enclosed application form along with your $25 registration fee to Alton Main Street as soon as possible to confirm your participation.”

For information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Sara McGibany at sara@altonmainstreet.org or (618) 463-1016.

REGISTRATION FORM: advnews.link/chiliSignup