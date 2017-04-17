Alton Middle School students to present ‘CATS’

Alton Middle School’s Theater Department will present its spring musical, “CATS,” under the direction of Theater Director Paul Herbert Pitts.

The musical will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21-22. Admission is $6 for adults and students.

The performance venue is in Alton Middle School’s newly dedicated Cliff Davenport Auditorium, 2200 College Ave. in Alton. The entrance is in the Main Building, with handicapped-accessible entrance through the cafeteria.

Based on T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” and composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, this imaginative show features breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater — “Memory.”

“CATS” tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.

“‘CATS’ is a great show that has challenged our students here at Alton Middle School,” Pitts said. “Unlike last fall’s musical, ‘Seussical The Musical,’ ‘CATS’ requires the students to really perfect their dance moves. It has been such a treat to audition, choreograph, vocal direct, and teach acting techniques this show. I have seen the students grow leaps and bounds as performers.”

Student cast included Macie Miller as Grizabella, Joseph Whiteside as Old Deuteronomy and Victor Hull as Rum Tum Tugger. Other cast members are Eli Hill, Ethan Plate, Cora Lucas, Aaliyah Jones, Bryan Richardson, Haley Hanson and Ali McCarty.

The public is invited to see this Tony Award-winning musical come to life.

Cast List

Grizabella…………………………………..….………… Macie Miller *

Old Deuteronomy………………………….…………Joseph Whiteside *

Munkustrap……….………………………….…………Elias (Eli) Hill *

Alonzo…………………………….…………….………......Ethan Plate *

Jellylorum………………………….…………..…….……..Cora Lucas *

Demeter…………………………….………………….…Aaliyah Jones *

Rum Tum Tugger………..……….………….………………Victor Hull

Macavity/Rumpus Cat……………….…..……………Bryan Richardson

JennyAnyDots (Gumbie Cat)….…...………..……….…Haley Hanson *

Jemima………………………………….....…. Allison (Ali) McCarty *

Bomborlurina………………………………….…..….Morgan Palmer *

Victoria………………………….…………….…..……..….Hallie Lewis

Mr. Mistoffolees……………….……………………….Alyssa Eagleton

Bustopher Jones………………….……..…….……..….Jaron Ammons *

Mungojerrie…………………….……………...….…….…Diego Perez *

Rumpleteazer…………………………...…Katie Rich/Sophia Kumagai *

Gus (Old Shakespearian Cat Actor)….…………...……Cooper Haynes *

Skimbleshanks……………………….……….……………..Kyle Neace

Etcetera……………………………….…….………..….TyRia Rounds *

The Man (T.S Elliot)…………………………….………Trevor Eagleton

CATS Vocal and Dance Ensemble

Ana Bagwill*, Josie Giertz*, Caroline Hussey*, JyRyn Hinton*, Isabella Hall, Taylor Holtzclaw, Angelica Jones*, Sophia Kumagai, Ellie Levi*, Kamryn Mason El*, Caitlyn Neely, Daeshana Petty, Alexia Paulin*, Quin Price, Lucas Rulo, Katie Rich, Yadan Shourd, Cadence Trask, Ebony Webster* & Evan Valladares

KITTENS/Dancing Mice & Beetles (Children’s Ensemble)

Jack ………………………………………….……………………………Devin Sadler

Alex………………………………………….…………………………Miles Wrischnik

Saddy …………………………………..……………………………Kaelee Shewmake

Quixo………………………………………………..……………………….James Hull

Zena………………………………………….…………………………..Kennedy Fuller

Tahtomille………………………………………………………………Exzavier Pierson

Warson……………………………………………………………..……..Meredith Rulo

Ribbons………………………………………………………………..……Gracie Hetge

Lidia…………………………………………………………...…………….Sabrina Coy

Bubbles…………………………………………………………...……Christopher Jones

Ella………………………………………………………………………………..Alysa Dutko

Adult Production Members

Mr. Pitts, Theater Director- Overseer

Ms. Peres, Choreographer

Ms. Enskat, Asst. Choreographer

Mrs. Sadler & Mrs. Hanson, Publicity House Managers

Ms. Reif, Props & Tech Crew Supervisor

Ms. Shobe, Costume Design and Makeup

Mr. Adams, Set Design Directors

Tech Crew

Student Director…………………………………..…Sam Clark *

Tech Student Director………...…………..…….. Gabriel Hayes

Student Assistant Tech Director……..………......Wesley Dutko *

Student Stage Manager……………….………...Olivia Spangler *

Student Light Board Operator…….…………....Jovon Ammons *

Student L.E.D Light Operator………………..….. Logan Gaffney

Student Curtain Operator……………………...…Jeff Frankford *

Student Spotlight Operator 1………………....Garret Billingsley *

Student Spotlight Operator 2……………………Andrea Bickley *

Student Stage Floor Manager………………….…..Ella Maberry *

Student Assistant Stage Floor Manager…..…….......Jhalil Rhodes

Tech Students: (Painters/Builders/Set Movers)

Kayleigh Butler, Olivia Buck, Aiden Draper, Ashley Durham,

Mia Eickhoff, E’Niya Fields, Will Hussey, Luke (Michael) Jacobs, Bryant Johnson,

Blake Markel*, James Spencer, Austin Steward*, Spencer Steele,

Max Ontis, Austin Walsh*

Student Tech Make Up/Paint

Maddie Darr, Addison McCarty*, Shannon Malone

* Denotes Alton Middle School’s Junior Thespians, part of the International Thespian Society. The International Thespian Society is the only organization to honor middle school students for outstanding work in theater.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter