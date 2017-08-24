Alton middle schoolers to perform “A Night of One Acts”

Alton Middle School's Theater Department will present “A Night of One Acts.”

Under the direction of Paul Herbert Pitts, this program will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. Admission is $5 for adults and students.

The performance venue is in Alton Middle School’s newly dedicated Cliff Davenport Auditorium, 2200 College Ave. in Alton. The entrance is in the main building, with handicapped-accessible entrance through the cafeteria.

“You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” is a musical based on characters created by Charles Schulz. The Alton Middle School cast will present songs from this musical including two new songs, “Beethoven Day” and “My New Philosophy.”

The cast also will present “Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone,” a parody of Harry Potter in which Sally and her friends try to defeat the dangerous Lord Murderdeath.

“This is a night of one acts that you won’t want to miss,” a press release states. “Come see the talent within the Alton Middle School theater department as we kick off our 2017-2018 year of productions.”

Student cast for “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” includes Devin Sadler as Charlie Brown, Ellie Levi as Lucy, Diego Perez as Snoopy, Kennedy Stephens as Sally Brown, Jaron Ammons as Linus, Josie Giertz as Peppermint Patty, Jaden Hardimon as Schroeder, Alyssa Eagleton as Woodstock and E’Niya Fields as Marcy. Student cast for “Sally Cotter” includes Sophia Kumagai as Sally Cotter, Austin Walsh as Reuben Ryebread, Seth Paul as Dave Weasel, Meredith Rulo as Harmonica, Jovon Ammons as Professor Underdrawers, Eli Hill as Lord Murderdeath, Kaitlyn Squires as Ursa, Jerry Cerruti as Professor Shiftis Shape, Isaiah Christner as Censor, Katie Hatch as Sally’s mother, and Spencer Steele as Sally’s Father.

The next production, “Godspell,” will play Nov. 10-11 at the auditorium. It is a three-time Grammy and Academy Award-winning production that is a masterful retelling of the original production.

