Alton native’s art to be featured at St. Louis gallery

× Expand The oil-on-canvas “Garden Path” is one of several pieces by Jeffrey Vaughn featured at Duane Reed Gallery in St. Louis through May 12.

GODFREY | Jeffrey Vaughn, associate professor in the art program at Lewis and Clark Community College, is among a group of landscape artists being featured at Duane Reed Gallery in St. Louis this month.

Vaughn is known for his emphasis of shape, pattern and light based on the natural growth of trees, branches and plants.

“I like to work with a heightened color palette, yet still remain faithful to the natural world,” Vaughn said. “Through these more abstract concerns of light, color and composition, I hope these paintings allude to an experience of the order and quiet beauty of nature.”

Vaughn, an Alton native, has focused his energies as an artist working in landscapes for more than 20 years. He approaches his work with a quiet contemplativeness that reflects the serene aspects of the natural world and reveals the underlying spiritual nature that can be found in the environments he portrays.

Vaughn has exhibited his work throughout the United States for more than 30 years. His work can be found in public and private collections such as the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C.; Anheuser-Busch Inc. in St. Louis; Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest in Louisville, Ky.; and Kentucky Public Radio in Louisville, Ky.

The exhibition will run through May 12.

