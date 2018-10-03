Alton native organizes Give Dance a Chance

The Give Dance a Chance Concert will be performed by area dance studios, colleges, and professional dance companies. The concert is an attempt to develop an audience for concert dance and to provide dancers with performance opportunities that do not involve competition.

“I want to make a place for dance here in my hometown, especially as the art of dance becomes more and more misunderstood with reality TV and competitions,” organizer and dancer Rachel Brady said. “I am passionate about the benefits of the arts and want to make sure that dance is not overlooked or misunderstood in our humble river town.”

This concert is a collaboration of many individuals and dance groups in the area. Performers will include: Leverage Dance Theater and Karlovsky and Company Dance (both professional dance companies from STL), SIUE University Dance Company, Principia Dance Department, New Era Dance Productions, The Creative Dance Studio, Erin Mallory, Kristina Bemis, Erin Lane, Paula Beals, Rachel Brady, and Jessica Epperson.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10; doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available for advance purchase online or at the door. Seating will be in rows. A cash bar will be open and there will be light food bites. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door. The event is sponsored by WBGZ- 94.3.

For more information, visit the website or call (618) 462-5222.

