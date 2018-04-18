Alton show aims to raise awareness of art therapy’s benefits for children

ALTON | Jacoby Arts Center will host the 21st annual Arts in Residential and Therapeutic Settings with Youth Exhibition.

Presented by ARTSY, or Arts in Residential and Therapeutic Settings with Youth, the show will feature original artwork created by children and teens in residential and therapeutic art programs. With work displayed from children in 23 Missouri and Illinois organizations, the exhibition shows the range of emotions children and teens can express with paint, pencils and paper, and three-dimensional materials. The artwork “speaks” for the artists and communicates the power of their experiences, especially what they might not be able to put into words.

Sponsored by the Missouri Art Therapy Association, the show is intended to make the public aware of how successful these art programs are at helping to change the lives of participating youths.

The exhibition will also acknowledge and provide reinforcement to those involved for their participation in a positive activity. Youths will be given the opportunity to perform at the opening reception in the form of singing, playing a musical instrument, and dancing.

Donations give mentorship opportunities to youths who apply to act as curators or docents, and a local graphic designer worked with youths to design promotional materials for the event. The chosen youths in all mentorship positions receive art materials to help motivate the young artists to continue developing their creativity.

ARTSY works to provide artistic opportunities for the clients of these programs.

ARTSY exhibit

May 5-17

Opening reception 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 5

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton

(618) 462-5222

