Alton students to stage “The Curious Savage”

In a world fueled by money and greed, compassion is found in the most unlikely of places.

Alton High School Performing Arts brings this timeless theme to life with John Patrick’s “The Curious Savage.” Set in the late 1940s, the play follows a wealthy widow, Ethel P. Savage, and her struggle to fulfill her wishes of establishing a memorial fund for her husband. Savage was left with three entitled stepchildren: a judge, a senator and a six-time divorcée who will stop at nothing to get their hands on the fortune. With hopes that Savage will “come to her senses,” they admit her to The Cloisters, a mental health rehabilitation center where she meets five quirky patients whom she befriends. The patients include a selectively mute artist, a childlike compulsive liar, a tone-deaf violist, a war veteran and a mother who lost her son at infancy. The play follows the patients’ adventures to help Savage’s memorial fund and the stepchildren’s efforts to claim the money for themselves.

Brought to the stage at 7 p.m. Feb. 16-18 at the Alton High School auditorium, 4200 Humbert Road, this heartwarming play shows the contrast between a simplistic home and the crazy outside world. For information, email kdoering@altonschools.org.