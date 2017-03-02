Travel program offers free presentation for Southwest trip

× Expand By Luca Galuzzi, via Wikimedia Commons The Thor’s Hammer formation is among the geographic landmarks in Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah.

ALTON — Senior Services Plus’ Travel Program in Alton announced an upcoming group travel trip to national parks and canyons of the Southwest and will be hosting an informational meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at their facility.

Highlights for the Oct. 22-28 trip include but are not limited to visiting sites and cities such as the Grand Canyon West Rim and skywalk, Bryce Canyon National Park, Zion National Park, Zion Park Tram Tour, Las Vegas and Valley of Fire State Park. The price is $1,895 per person for a double room. Other options are available. Prices include airfare.

Senior Services Plus in Alton is the home to the SSP Travel Program, which takes groups of anyone 21 and older on various trips ranging from area day trips to extended trips overseas, including a trip to Iceland this past fall.

For information, call Pam Kaizer at (618) 465-3298, ext. 133, or stop in at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton.

bit.ly/bsspptrvl

