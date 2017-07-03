Area wrestlers to square off

Dynamo Pro Wrestling will sponsor an all-ages live professional wrestling event on Friday, July 14, at the American Dream Restaurant and Bar, 17115 West State Highway 47 in Richwoods, Mo.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 each and child tickets are $5 each. For advance tickets, visit the American Dream Restaurant and Bar or go online at dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com.

Several matches have already been signed for this great night of professional wrestling action. The Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship will be defended as reigning champion Brandon Aarons takes on “The Roman Dynasty” Karim Brigante. “The Neon Icon” Justin D’Air will be in action as he takes on “Lights Out” Adrian Surge. In addition, the women of Dynamo Pro Wrestling will take to the ring as Savanna Stone will take on Rahne Victoria.

Dynamo Pro Wrestling is making its debut at the American Dream Restaurant and Bar.

