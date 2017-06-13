Alton area writer publishes novel

An Alton area resident will sign copies of his new novel the afternoon of July 1 at Hayner Public Library District’s Alton Square Mall branch.

Lew Trigg describes “Gifts from the Sea” as an action-packed tale featuring a newly retired Gio Valducci as he meets Sally, the woman of his dreams, and begins finding a sort of treasure on the beach.

“Other than the occult, to my knowledge, this is the first fiction book to build a story around one of nature’s most unique substances: ambergris,” Trigg said in promotional materials.

Pronounced “amber-grease,” the substance has been known since ancient times and is used in the production of expensive French perfumes. Whales expel ambergris into the ocean, and it can spend years floating around the sea until it washes onto the shore. If the lucky person who finds it knows what it is, he or she can make a fortune.

The collection of this precious resource is not without risk, and Gio is soon dodging a renegade thief, a Mexican crime cartel and aligning himself with people of questionable character, including 20-something identical twins Ryan and Bryan. The twins have spent their lives switching back and forth, sharing teachers, girlfriends and fooling even their parents, until something happens to change everything.

As Gio sells his ambergris to a broker from Copenhagen, and the broker’s personal bodyguard, retired Interpol officer Alsace L. Wohljung, befriends Gio and soon is asked to be best man at Gio and Sally’s wedding. Amidst all this activity, Gio sees something that makes him wonder if Sally’s best friend, Marge, is also her lover.

As Gio and Sally leave for their honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, they believe a quiet life will follow, unaware that a Category 4 hurricane will bring devastation. Remarkably, the Mexican cartel chief and his henchmen are in Cabo for a fishing tournament that Gio and Alsace are also participating in.

“What more could happen to this ordinary man? How about narrowly avoiding death by a cartel hit man, being jailed in a Mexican prison on trumped-up charges and later unknowingly smuggling two dealer-sized bags of marijuana across the U.S. border?” Trigg said.

For more information, visit Amazon.com and search for Lew Trigg. The novel, published by Quake Press, is available in print and digital formats.

Trigg grew up in Granite City and graduated from Granite City High School. After four years in the Air Force, he returned to Granite City and soon moved to the Alton area.

Over many years he owned and managed successful businesses and also found the time to write many short stories and essays.

After retiring about four years ago, he realized it was now or never to begin writing a novel. After working on two ideas for a few months, one of them emerged as the most interesting and challenging.

Approximately three years later, he completed a 317-page, 76-chapter novel, “Gifts from the Sea.”

