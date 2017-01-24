Art auction to benefit SIUE students

EDWARDSVILLE — The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Art & Design and the Friends of Art will host the 40th annual Art Auction on Wednesday, March 15, in the Art West Gallery in the Art & Design West building on the SIUE campus.

The auction will offer original artworks donated by faculty, visiting artists, alumni, friends and advanced students. Additional work will be available to the highest bidder in a silent auction.

The auction is a spirited event that features friendly competition, providing participants much excitement in bidding and acquiring artwork.

Since l977, the Friends of Art has assisted the SIUE Department of Art & Design in staging this fundraiser. Last year’s auction proceeds allowed the department to invite 14 local, national, and international artists and lecturers to the SIUE campus, in addition to providing funds for 16 students to attend a national conference. Auction funding also paid for jurors and awards for student exhibits.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and Ahrens & Niemeier auctioneers will start the bidding at 7 p.m. To view images of the artwork to be auctioned, visit the Friends of Art SIUE on Facebook or attend a preview from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the gallery.

Tickets are $7 for the general public and can be purchased at the door. Admission is free to all students, auction donors and members of the Friends of Art. Complimentary food will be provided, and a cash bar will also be available.

Complimentary parking will be provided in Lot B (SIUE’s Visitor’s Lot). Although parking will not be available adjacent to the building, attendees may be dropped off at the doors behind the Art & Design West building.

For information, visit the Friends of Art SIUE on Facebook. Emails may be directed to friendsofart.siue@yahoo.com.

