Art show to precede studio tour

ALTON — The Artfully Local Studio Tour will offer a Small Works Show from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd.

The display will include a sample of art from each of the artists and maps to discover the artist’s location. This is a great opportunity for the public to see multiple artistic styles in one location.

The tour will showcase Riverbend artists’ work, ranging from mixed media, photography, painting, sculpture, pottery, literary art, woodwork and more. This inaugural event will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7. Local and guest artists invite the public to their personal studios and venues to promote art and community awareness.

facebook.com/ArtfullyLocal

