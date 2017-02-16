Artists invited to participate in studio tour

× 1 of 3 Expand ERIC STAUFFER DARK HORSE ART WOR × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand ERIC STAUFFER DARK HORSE ART WOR Prev Next

ALTON — Artists in Alton and surrounding communities are invited to participate in the inaugural Artfully Local Studio Tour.

The tour will showcase local artists’ work, including mixed media, photography, painting, sculpture, pottery and more. Artists are encouraged to enroll through Feb. 28 by visiting the Facebook page or by email at cc9865@gmail.com. The entry fee for artists is $50 per artist.

The tour will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7. Artists will invite the public to their studios and venues to promote their work and enhance the public’s appreciation of art. The tour is free and open to the public.

A Small Works Show will be April 28 at the Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. This show will feature a small piece of art from each of the artists and maps of the artists’ locations will be available.

