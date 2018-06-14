Arts center to host Efflorescence exhibit

ALTON | Ceramicist, painter, printmaker — Efflorescence is a group show of Nila Petty, Amy Bautz, and Sharron Pollack. Each has her own medium, love for plants, and approach to line, form and color; all resonate well together.

Their shared sense of wonder and appreciation for the natural world brings clay sculpture, paintings, and intaglio and relief prints together for this show. Until now, their work has only been shown together at faculty exhibitions on the Saint Louis University campus. Efflorescence will be on display July 5-29 at the Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway. An opening reception will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 6, and a gallery talk will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28.

Nila Petty is fascinated with microscopic images of seeds and her clay sculptures often evolve into something that is alive, more resembling sea creatures or other plants.

“I prefer my work to reveal a sense of hope and joy through forms that show growth and the possibility of renewal,” Petty says.

Amy Bautz’ work reflects her interest in the transcription, translation, and mutation of physical experience through the camera, computer and human hand.

Sharron Pollack uses different printing processes to create metaphors about people, communities, and situations; plants and plant matter serve as cultural signifiers of both happiness as well as lamentations for the fallen.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization that has a mission to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays and closed Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, visit the website or call (618) 462-5222.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter