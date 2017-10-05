Auditions set for Oct. 17-18 at Alton Little Theater

Alton Little Theater will host auditions for Michael Parker’s American farce, “Who’s In Bed With The Butler,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 17-18 at the ALT Showplace.

Director Kevin Frakes is holding auditions for cold readings and improvisation in his search for a cast of nine talented and energetic actors (six females and three males) to take on the challenge of a complex and hilarious script that calls for frequent physical comedy and multiple costume changes. Indeed, the director and Board of Governors adjusted the performance schedule to allow for seven weeks of rehearsals beginning right after the December holidays for the comedy to run Feb. 9-18.

The ensemble of actors needed has well-defined characters of ages 25 to 60-plus, and the show is written with the preferred option that one actress take on the challenge of playing three beauties — French, English, and California girl. Contact Frakes at (618) 407-2447 for details and check out some of the funny production takes on YouTube.

Alton Little Theater is seeking one more play submission for a one-act play contest from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at the showplace. The script, approximately 45 minutes, should be staged simply and will become part of a trilogy of new directors’ and actors’ work — and be in competition by audience vote for a $250 prize. Tickets are $10 for the event and include light snacks.

ALT has been sponsoring a number of workshops and projects to entice new directors and prepare them to take on a mainstage production in the coming years. To this end, potential directors will serve as assistant directors for the 84th season. Mary Grace Brueggemann, Kurtis Leibel, and Brant McCance are on track for directing and while the theater will feature five experienced directors for the 85th season, the Board of Governors is looking ahead to the 86th season and beyond. A script and a resumé should be submitted to the theater via mail at P.O. Box 156, 2450 N. Henry St., Alton, IL 62002, for consideration. Interested parties can meet with ALT President Kevin Frakes and Marketing and Development Director Lee Cox at any time and discuss opportunities to become part of the creative team producing at least eight theatrical productions every year.

The Board of Directors announced Brant McCance has been contracted to take on the role of technical coordinator. He will oversee lighting and sound needs for the productions and the Extra, Extra Entertainment series. Brant, himself a consummate actor, will also advance into directing roles in the near future.

The theater is looking to expand in space and in creative endeavors and remain the community’s pride as the oldest community theater in Illinois. Check out the website for details about upcoming productions and auditions.

altonlittletheater.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter