Award-winning L&C student art showcased in spring exhibits

GODFREY — Works by Lewis and Clark Community College Art students Jeanne Meyer, Katherine Schoeberle, Rachael Rea, and Nathan Paiva recently were showcased at major spring exhibitions.

Original artworks by Meyer, of Godfrey, and Paiva, of Alton, are being featured in Art St. Louis’ Varsity Art XXII exhibit, running March 2-29 in the Art St. Louis Gallery in downtown St. Louis.

The multimedia visual art invitational exhibition features works in all styles, themes, and media, including ceramics, drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture and more, by 42 St. Louis region undergrad and graduate level art students, representing 21 colleges and universities.

“Inclusion in this exhibition is really a great honor for our students,” Art Program Coordinator Chris Brennan said. “I am sure that their talents will rank among the best of them.”

Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Learn more online. In February, Meyer, along with Schoeberle, of Edwardsville, and Rea, of Wood River, were featured in Northern Illinois University’s statewide community college art exhibition. Meyer’s piece “Postcard and Feather” placed second, with Schoeberle’s “Drapery Study #5” earning honorable mention.

“This is a very competitive show, so their acceptance is no small feat,” Brennan said. “The fact that Jeanne and Katherine also received awards is a testament to all of the hard work that they put into their art, and we couldn’t be more proud of them.”

The show featured artworks that were juried in from 15 Illinois community colleges.

It ran from Feb. 9-23 at the Northern Illinois University School of Art and Design’s Annette and Jerry Johns Gallery in Dekalb.

To learn more about the L&C Art Department, visit the website or contact Brennan at (618) 468-4669 or cbrennan@lc.edu.