Award-winning musician to perform in Alton

ALTON | Illinois native Kevin Lucas will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available for advanced purchase at the website www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Seating will be cabaret-style. A cash bar will be open. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door. The event is sponsored by WBGZ 94.3.

Lucas plays adult contemporary music created by playing the marimba, a percussion instrument that consists of wooden bars struck with mallets to produce musical tones with resonators suspended underneath the bars that amplify their sound. By using the four-mallet method, he is able to play more notes per beat. He won a silver medal in the Global Music Awards this past March for his remake of “Africa” by Toto.

The arts center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday and Tuesday. For information, visit the website or call (618) 462-5222.

