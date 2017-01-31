"Beauty and the Beast" auditions set for March

ALTON — Alton Little Theater has acquired royalty rights to produce the full-scale Broadway production of “Beauty and the Beast.”

The show takes the theater’s stage July 7-16, and auditions have been scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, and 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the theater, 2450 Henry St. Hopeful actors are asked to bring a prepared song (preferably of Broadway style) and their own accompaniment. Roles for up to 30 performers will be cast, with selected performers targeted to be between age 15 and 50. A few younger performers may be cast in selected roles and all selections will be made within 7 days of completed auditions so families can make summer plans.

Rehearsals will begin at the end of May. High school seniors and college freshman who are cast in the production, or who work on the show, will automatically qualify for consideration in the ALT’s summer scholarship/internship program. Up to three scholarships, ranging from $500 to $1,000 each, will be awarded on July 16 to students interested in pursuing a performance/technical or musical theater degree.

The “junior” version of the show has been performed within a 100-mile radius, but after 4 years of application, ALT finally succeeded in its quest for performance rights of this Broadway script. Kevin Frakes and Lee Cox will co-direct “Beauty and the Beast,” and the two directors will be available during the February run of “Buying the Moose” if individuals and families wish to chat and learn more about this Summer Showcase production.

Special ticket pricing for this production will allow for families to enjoy this spectacular stage show together; tickets for the 84th season and the Summer Showcase will go on sale through the theater’s website on March 1. For information, contact Alton Little Theater at (618) 462-3205.

Auditions on tap for spring production of "Man of La Mancha"

Alton Little Theater will hold open auditions at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, for its May production of “Man of La Mancha.”

Rich Alexander and David Drillinger join director Lee Cox in casting 16 men and 4 women in the production’s iconic roles. People wishing to audition should bring a prepared song and their own accompaniment. Both trained and good voices are needed for cast members of varying ages and sizes.

“Enthusiasm, love of beautiful music and a willingness to work hard is a requirement,” Cox said.

Minimal dancing but creative staging also will be a part of casting, aided by a full-wall mural designed by local artist Ann Bailey.

Callbacks will occur March 4 so those cast can receive scripts well in advance and be fitted for costumes. The production will run from May 12-21, with early staging and vocal rehearsals beginning in mid-March before breaking during the run of the production of “Driving Miss Daisy” at Alton Little Theater Showplace, then reconvening upon the closing of “Daisy.”

The production is one of the largest and most expensive musicals the community theater group has ever produced. It is a 95-minute production presented intermission-free, per playwright edict. Cox chose the show more than a year ago but said the musical’s messages are particularly fitting for the contemporary time.

For information, call Alton Little Theater at (618) 462-3205.

altonlittletheater.org

