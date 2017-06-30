Beer and burger festival to support Goshen Market Foundation

EDWARDSVILLE — Some of Edwardsville’s finest and favorite restaurants are joining forces for an evening of handcrafted sliders and local beer under the stars to celebrate the Land of Goshen Community Market (Goshen Market).

The Goshen Market Foundation will hold its second annual Burgers & Brews festival from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 8, on the Goshen Market Green in downtown Edwardsville.

Tickets are $35 (pre-sale) and $40 at the door. Guests will have the choice of three locally sourced meat sliders and accompanying market vegetable side dishes prepared by Cleveland Heath, 222 Artisan Bakery, 1818 Chop House, Wang Gang Asian Eats, and Peel Wood Fired Pizza. Sacred Grounds will provide a Goshen Market-inspired dessert to top off the meal. Two pints of Recess Brewery’s special Goshen Market Brew are also included in the ticket price. Wine, beer, soda, and additional sliders will be available for purchase. Event-goers will also be treated to live music, yard games, and old-fashioned downtown Edwardsville charm. Tickets are available at burgersnbrews.brownpapertickets.com, by calling (618) 806-7116; or by visiting the information tent from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the Goshen Market in downtown Edwardsville.

Proceeds support the foundation’s efforts to help sustain and grow the Goshen Market, provide greater access to healthy food for under-served residents, encourage the growth of local farms, and provide educational programming to children and the greater community.

Burgers & Brews 2017 is sponsored by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, Goshen Coffee Company, and Bev George & Associates.

Those who are unable to attend the event but would like to make a donation can do so at goshenmarket.org/goshen-market-foundation.

