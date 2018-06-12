Beers for fears

ALTON | Old Bakery Beer Company and Alton Haunted Odyssey have teamed up again to provide the area’s first Haunted Craft Beer Walk. The stroll includes stops at five haunted locations paired with a five-ounce pouring of one of five Old Bakery brews.

Tours begin in the second story of the historic Ryder Building, overlooking the Mississippi River. Participants can wet their whistles while learning why Alton is considered one of America’s most haunted small towns. After a quick version of Ghosts 101 and a demonstration of ghost hunting tools, you’ll be ready for an interactive ghost hunt in some of Alton’s most historic and haunted locations.

Last stop is the old Piasa Masonic Temple, most recently the home of Spirits Lounge. The building, which dates to 1844, is filled with secrecy and intrigue. Paranormal activity abounds in the second-floor meeting area.

Summer season Haunted Craft Beer Walks take place on June 29, July 27, Aug. 24 and Sept. 21, beginning at 8 p.m. at 31 E. Broadway in Alton, home of My Just Desserts. Tours cover approximately one mile, with steep hills and stairs. Participants must be at least age 21 with photo identification.

The cost is $40 per person; reservations can be made online or by calling (618) 462-3861.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter