Best of Granite City returns Jan. 16

GRANITE CITY — The Granite City CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) students invite you to The Best of Granite City community event to promote and connect businesses and restaurants.

The students’ goal is to inspire and unite the community so businesses and people are connected and can reach their full potential. The event will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the St. Gregory Armenian Community Center, 3501 Century Drive.

The event is perfect for those seeking an opportunity to connect and network with others. There will be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and music by local musician Jack Jenkins. Adult tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The student rate is $10 with a school ID. Admission is free for children 5 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at EventBrite.com or by calling Josh Royce at (618) 610-6276.

This entrepreneurship education program is in its third year at Granite City High School and is under the umbrella of the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship in Effingham. This event will help provide funds for the students’ start-up businesses, which will be launched in a trade show in April.

GraniteCityCEO.com

