Blues musicians to perform in Grafton this weekend

Kick back for a weekend of classic blues music and great food Saturday and Sunday at the seventh annual Grafton Winery & Brewhaus Blues Festival.

Two iconic blues bands from throughout the St. Louis area will showcase their diverse sounds, including the Joe Metzka Band and Billy Peek.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at 300 W. Main St. in Grafton.

Leading off the weekend will be the Joe Metzka Band, specializing in blues, standards and vintage soul. The band will take the stage from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Billy Peek, a St. Louis native and national blues talent, will return as Sunday’s headliner from 3 to 6 p.m.

For more information, call (618) 786-3001 or visit the website.

