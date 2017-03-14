Bugatti to bring musical tour of America to Godfrey

GODFREY — Greater Alton Concert Association will present Las Vegas featured performer George Bugatti.

The show is “Portraits of America starring George Bugatti.” This musical tour of America will be on stage at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Hatheway Cultural Center on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College.

Bugatti began his musical training at the age of 5 and grew up to attend the New York High School of the Performing Arts and Julliard to study piano. Early on he met Steve Allen, a giant in the entertainment industry and the originator of the original “Tonight Show,” where George was invited to appear. After a major setback when a hand injury forced him to give up playing piano, Bugatti discovered and developed his vocal skills. With much determination and lots of therapy, he has regained his piano skills and has gone on to sing and play jazz and Broadway standards with the great Michael Feinstein and John Pizerelli, who share his love for The Great American Songbook. Bugatti has been a featured performer in Las Vegas and Atlantic City. This show features favorites such as “Route 66,” “New York, New York,” “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “Moonlight in Vermont,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and more.

“With his live combo band and slide show of great scenes from across the U.S.A., George Bugatti makes this a show that has something for everyone,” a Greater Alton Concert Association press release states.

Tickets are available at local outlets or by calling (618) 468-4222. Cash, check and credit cards are accepted at the Greater Alton Concert Association, P.O. Box 1069, Alton, IL 62002. Cash, check and credit cards are accepted at the door.

altonconcerts.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter